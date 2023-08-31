Demand for Marketing, Communications, and Digital Professionals High in UAE

The UAE’s marketing, communications, and digital sectors are experiencing a surge in demand for professionals, driven by the ongoing digital transformation. Organizations in these sectors are expanding their teams and investing in marketing and digital strategies. Technology, fast moving consumer goods, retail, and construction are among the most active industries in terms of hiring.

The UAE’s job market has rebounded well from the effects of the pandemic, thanks to the government’s fiscal and social measures. Most companies are planning to hire new employees this year, with wages expected to increase by just under 2 percent. According to a survey by Cooper Fitch, 57 percent of companies in the region plan to increase salaries this year.

Last year, around 30 percent of marketing, communications, and digital professionals changed roles, and eight in 10 employers are planning to recruit permanent employees this year. The UAE also sees a growing popularity of contracting and outsourcing in the sector, supported by new visas that allow for a more flexible working approach. Half of employers in the sector are planning to recruit freelancers and/or contractors.

In terms of the most sought-after jobs, digital marketing roles are in high demand, including digital marketing managers/heads, e-commerce managers/directors, insights and analytics managers/heads, CX specialists, and data analysts. Employers are looking for marketers with specialized digital, technical, and analytical skills. Demand for user experience skills is also high, along with skills in digital leadership.

While salaries are expected to increase in the sector, the main reason for changing roles last year was a low salary. Work-life balance, including flexible working, is highly valued by professionals in this industry. It is the second-most important factor when considering a new role, after the benefits package. Employers that offer hybrid and flexible working options have an advantage in attracting top talent. Companies that revert to full-time office models may risk losing talent to competitors.

Sources:

– Hays 2023 GCC Salary Guide

– Cooper Fitch Salary Guide 2023