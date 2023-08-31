Where Winds Meet: A Unique Historical Epic Set in 10th-Century China

Everstone Studio, an indie game developer, is aiming to revolutionize the historical open-world genre with their debut game, Where Winds Meet. Unlike other popular games such as Assassin’s Creed and Total War, which often focus on western European history, Where Winds Meet takes players on a journey through 10th-century China. The game immerses players in the dramatic fall of the Southern Tang dynasty, as they step into the shoes of a nameless young martial artist.

In terms of visuals and gameplay, Where Winds Meet has drawn comparisons to Sucker Punch’s Ghosts of Tsushima, a highly acclaimed samurai epic. The sprawling depiction of southern China is visually stunning, with lush countryside landscapes and serene wildlife-filled ponds. However, danger lurks in the shadows, as bandits pursue the hero across rain-soaked rooftops.

Where Winds Meet explores a lesser-known and more chaotic period of Chinese history, known as the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. The developers at Everstone were inspired by Wuxia cinema, a genre that combines history with mythology. Players can expect to encounter philosophical musings from ancient Chinese poets, battle wild animals, and master ancient forms of kung fu.

The game pays meticulous attention to the portrayal of martial arts, replicating various unique weapons and showcasing different combat styles. From Xing Yi Quan, which mimics animal hunting behavior, to Fei Yan Zou Bi, enabling characters to traverse obstacles with acrobatic flair, Where Winds Meet captures the essence of eastern martial arts.

One notable aspect of the game is that players have the freedom to diverge from the main storyline and explore unconventional roles. They can become captivating orators, skilled doctors, or even engage in construction and commerce. Everstone aims to bring a life-simulation flavor to this historical epic, providing players with a range of choices beyond the typical hero’s journey.

Ultimately, Where Winds Meet sets itself apart from other open-world games by beautifully integrating elements of Chinese culture, history, and martial arts. Its ambition to create a distinct and unique gaming experience in a market saturated with safe and conservative open-world games is commendable.

Where Winds Meet is scheduled for release on PC in 2024.

