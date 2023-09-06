CityLife

Inter Miami CF Players Set for International Duty

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Several players from Inter Miami CF will be representing the Club on the international stage this month, with a total of 9 players receiving international call ups, making Inter Miami the MLS side with the most representation for September’s international break.

Diego Gómez will be representing Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He will be playing against Peru on Thursday, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. The match will be held at Estadio Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. The game can be watched in the U.S. on FOX Sports, ESPN, Univision, TUDN, FuboTV, and UniMas. Paraguay’s digital accounts on Instagram and Twitter will also be broadcasting the game.

Gómez will also be playing against Venezuela on Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. The match will be held at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Maturín, Venezuela. The broadcast options are the same as the previous match.

Robert Taylor will be representing Finland in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. He will be playing against Kazakhstan on Thursday, September 7 at 10 a.m. ET. The match will take place at Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The game can be watched in the U.S. on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and FuboTV. Finland’s digital accounts on Instagram and Twitter will also be broadcasting the game.

Taylor will also be playing against Denmark on Sunday, September 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The match will be held at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. The broadcast options remain the same.

Josef Martínez will be representing Venezuela in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He will be playing against Colombia on Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will be held at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. The game can be watched in the U.S. on FOX Sports, ESPN, Univision, TUDN, FuboTV, and UniMas. Venezuela’s digital accounts on Instagram and Twitter will also be broadcasting the game.

Martínez will also be playing against Paraguay on Tuesday, September 12 at 6 p.m. The match will be held at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Maturín, Venezuela. The broadcast options are the same as the previous match.

Sergii Kryvtsov will be representing Ukraine in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. He will be playing against England on Saturday, September 9 at 12 p.m. ET. The match will be held at Stadion Miejski Wrocław in Wrocław, Poland. The game can be watched in the U.S. on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and FuboTV. Ukraine’s digital accounts on Instagram and Twitter will also be broadcasting the game.

These players will be showcasing their skills and representing Inter Miami CF on the international stage. It’s a great opportunity for them to gain experience and contribute to their respective national teams.

Source: Inter Miami CF

