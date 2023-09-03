Where to Sell Survey Data in Starfield: A Comprehensive Guide

If you’re an avid Starfield player, you know the importance of survey data. As you explore the vast galaxy, scanning everything from fauna to flora and resources, you can sell this valuable data for precious credits. In this article, we’ll delve into where you can sell survey data and how the scanning process works.

To sell survey data in Starfield, you need to get in touch with Vladimir in The Eye. Simply inform him that you have survey data available, and you can sell it through a standard store menu. It’s worth noting that the Trade Authority also buys survey data, but their prices are not as competitive as Vladimir’s rates. However, the Trade Authority is accessible earlier in the game through the kiosk at the New Atlantis spaceport.

Before you can sell survey data, you must scan everything on a specific planet, including fauna, flora, resources, and planetary traits. Once you have scanned everything, the survey slate for that planet will appear in the miscellaneous section of your inventory. To get the best prices for your survey data, make your way to The Eye and seek out Vladimir.

To scan a planet, go to the map screen before landing and scan the entire planet. For gas giants or other inhospitable planets, this is all you need to do to obtain the survey data. For landing planets, you’ll need to pick a landing spot. Once on the ground, press F to use the scanner. Scan any natural objects with a blue outline, but be sure to scan each flora and fauna multiple times until they reach 100%. Once complete, the blue outline will turn green in the scanner view.

If you’re struggling to find remaining flora or fauna, check your totals. If a category says “biome complete,” there may be additional targets to scan in a different biome. You can check the biome before landing by using the map screen. Planetary traits can be obtained by finding unexplored geographical or biological features. Look for unknown waypoints using your scanner and scan anything marked as “life signs” or “natural” to identify planetary traits.

Investing skill points into Surveying and Zoology can enhance your scanning abilities. Surveying will provide zoom functionality and enable you to scan targets from further distances, which can be useful for flying or dealing with hostile creatures. The Zoology skill allows you to harvest organic resources without harming the creatures and provides more information about them from your scans.

Now that you know where to sell survey data and how the scanning process works, make sure to explore the various Starfield cities and own different houses throughout the galaxy.

