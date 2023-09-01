Where to Sell Your Stuff in Starfield: A Guide for Beginners

If you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to get their hands on Starfield early, you may find yourself facing a perplexing problem: where do you sell all the items you’ve collected during your gameplay? Bethesda’s new open-world RPG doesn’t provide clear instructions on where to offload your loot, but fear not, we’re here to help.

As you embark on your journey through Starfield’s vast galaxy, you’ll quickly realize that hoarding items is a common habit in Bethesda RPGs. However, finding a suitable place to sell your stuff can be a bit tricky. Luckily, there’s a store called Outland located in the bustling city of New Atlantis, which is conveniently close to the HQ where your main quest leads you.

To reach Outland, head forward from the front door of Constellation HQ and keep an eye out for large flags and a memorial with a robot guard. Just beyond that, slightly to the left, you’ll find Outland—a store that will buy everything in your inventory, from cups to books to random darts and playing cards. You can also use your scanner to locate the Commercial District and fast-travel there to easily find Outland.

It’s important to note that in the early stages of Starfield, you won’t receive a substantial amount of credits for the items you sell. However, any credits are better than none, and unburdening yourself from excess junk will greatly improve your mobility and gameplay experience.

So, sell those items you picked up in the mines or while exploring the galaxy. Outland is the place to go to cash in on your loot. Happy trading!

