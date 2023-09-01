CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Where to Sell Your Stuff in Starfield: A Guide for Beginners

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Where to Sell Your Stuff in Starfield: A Guide for Beginners

If you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to get their hands on Starfield early, you may find yourself facing a perplexing problem: where do you sell all the items you’ve collected during your gameplay? Bethesda’s new open-world RPG doesn’t provide clear instructions on where to offload your loot, but fear not, we’re here to help.

As you embark on your journey through Starfield’s vast galaxy, you’ll quickly realize that hoarding items is a common habit in Bethesda RPGs. However, finding a suitable place to sell your stuff can be a bit tricky. Luckily, there’s a store called Outland located in the bustling city of New Atlantis, which is conveniently close to the HQ where your main quest leads you.

To reach Outland, head forward from the front door of Constellation HQ and keep an eye out for large flags and a memorial with a robot guard. Just beyond that, slightly to the left, you’ll find Outland—a store that will buy everything in your inventory, from cups to books to random darts and playing cards. You can also use your scanner to locate the Commercial District and fast-travel there to easily find Outland.

It’s important to note that in the early stages of Starfield, you won’t receive a substantial amount of credits for the items you sell. However, any credits are better than none, and unburdening yourself from excess junk will greatly improve your mobility and gameplay experience.

So, sell those items you picked up in the mines or while exploring the galaxy. Outland is the place to go to cash in on your loot. Happy trading!

Sources: None

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Apple Offers Discounted MLS Season Pass for Soccer Fans

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Will the Integration of AI in Schools Worsen the Digital Divide?

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Shardbound Alpha Pre-Registrations Open: Experience the Game Like Never Before

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

SpaceX Scrubs Launch Attempt for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Offers Discounted MLS Season Pass for Soccer Fans

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The MIT-led Cosmic Explorer Project: A Next-Generation Gravitational-Wave Detector

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Choosing the Perfect Product Made Easy

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments