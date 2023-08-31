Nintendo has just revealed the Mario Red Edition of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch OLED console. This special edition features a stunning red makeover, making it a must-have for any Super Mario fan. Pre-orders for the console and the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, are now available.

The price of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition is set at $349.99. The console is set to release on 6th October, perfect timing for the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Pre-orders placed now are expected to ship in time for the release date.

To pre-order the Mario Red Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you can visit various retailers. It’s always a good idea to compare prices and deals before making your purchase. Additionally, if you’re interested in pre-ordering Super Mario Bros. Wonder, there are guides available to help you find the best deals and lowest prices.

