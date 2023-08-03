How to Get the Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2

The Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2 is a powerful item that allows the wearer to ignore the weight of their armor, providing maximum defense with base evasion speeds. However, obtaining the ring can be a confusing task compared to other items.

To get the Bright Steel Ring, you will need to visit Reginald “Reggie” Malone in the Ward 13 hub area. Reggie is a vendor who sells various consumables and rings that boost elemental effects. It is important to note that the Bright Steel Ring may not initially be available in his inventory.

The conditions for the Bright Steel Ring to appear in Reggie’s shop are still unconfirmed. There are a few theories regarding its availability. One theory suggests that defeating the final boss in Remnant 2 will make the ring appear, but this theory is not reliable. Another theory proposes that defeating all the World Bosses twice will trigger the appearance of the ring, similar to how it worked in the original game.

Alternatively, some reports suggest that the appearance of the Bright Steel Ring in Reggie’s shop is entirely random. There have been instances where the ring has appeared before reaching the final boss fight, rendering the other theories questionable.

To increase your chances of obtaining the Bright Steel Ring, it is recommended to regularly check Reggie’s shop at Ward 13. Additionally, consider visiting the shop after completing major campaign areas to see if any items have been restocked. By doing so, you may be able to equip yourself with the heaviest armor while still benefiting from evasion capabilities.

In conclusion, acquiring the Bright Steel Ring may require some patience and persistence. Keep an eye on Reggie’s inventory and check back frequently to increase your chances of obtaining this powerful item.