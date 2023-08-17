CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Genshin Impact Introduces Five New Craftable Weapons in 4.0 Update

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Genshin Impact has recently released its 4.0 update, bringing along five new craftable weapons. The best part is that you don’t need to progress in the 4.0 storyline to obtain the blueprints for these weapons. However, you will need specific materials to purchase the Fontaine weapon blueprints. It’s worth noting that each weapon blueprint requires 30 materials, so it may take some time to gather all the necessary items.

To find the Fontaine weapon blueprints, you need to speak to Estelle, who is the blacksmith in Fontaine. One of the easiest ways to reach her is by teleporting to the Statue of the Sevens on the fourth floor and gliding down to her location.

In order to purchase each Fontaine weapon blueprint, you must collect 10 pieces of three different materials found in and around Fontaine. These materials include Bulle Fruit, Tidalga, Pluie Lotus, Marcotte, and Condessence Crystals.

Here are the weapons and their respective material requirements:

– Finale of the Deep (Sword): 10 Bulle Fruit, 10 Tidalga, 10 Condessence Crystals.
– Song of Stillness (Bow): 10 Pluie Lotus, 10 Marcotte, 10 Condessence Crystals.
– Tidal Shadow (Claymore): 10 Bulle Fruit, 10 Marcotte, 10 Condessence Crystals.
– Flowing Purity (Catalyst): 10 Tidalga, 10 Marcotte, 10 Condessence Crystals.

Gathering the necessary materials may be a bit tedious, but the reward of obtaining these new craftable weapons in Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update makes it worthwhile. So, embark on your journey to gather the required items and enhance your arsenal in the game.

