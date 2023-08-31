Franco Morbidelli’s Concerns on MotoGP’s Coverage and Showcasing of Midfield Battles

Franco Morbidelli, a Yamaha rider in MotoGP, recently expressed his concern about the coverage and showcasing of midfield battles in the sport. In a post-race media session, he brought up the topic of his future only being questioned, rather than discussing the exciting moments and battles that occurred during the race. This prompted him to reflect on the comparison with Formula 1, where battles in the midfield are also given attention.

Morbidelli acknowledged the attention given to the front of the field but felt that there was a missed opportunity in showcasing the battles that happen in the midfield. He pointed out the presence of strong riders and intense fights happening outside the top positions. With riders like Marc Marquez and his Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo in the midfield, Morbidelli believed that these battles should also be highlighted to engage viewers.

The comparison to Formula 1 is worth noting, as the broadcasting coverage of F1 generally captures every incident and a significant portion of the on-track action. F1 also benefits from live onboard footage from each participating car. MotoGP, on the other hand, has limitations when it comes to incorporating onboard footage due to the nature of the sport and the lean of the motorcycles through corners.

Additionally, F1 races are longer, giving more time for recapping and showcasing different battles throughout the field. MotoGP races are relatively shorter, and finding space to include coverage of the midfield battles can be challenging.

While Morbidelli acknowledged that he didn’t have a solution to address this issue, he emphasized the need to improve the showcasing of battles happening outside the front of the field. He believes that MotoGP can learn from Formula 1 in terms of highlighting these moments, making the sport more exciting for viewers.

In conclusion, the concerns raised by Franco Morbidelli highlight the importance of showcasing midfield battles in MotoGP. By learning from Formula 1’s approach, the sport can engage viewers and provide a more comprehensive coverage of the exciting moments happening throughout the field.

Sources:

– Source Article Title: “Why Morbidelli blasted MotoGP’s F1 moment”

– Source: None