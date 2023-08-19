Xur Location and Exotic Items in Destiny 2 – Season 22

It’s the final weekend before Season 22 begins in Destiny 2, and with some big Exotic armor and weapon changes on the horizon, now’s a good time to stock up on these rare items before they’re overhauled. As usual, Xur has touched down with a curated collection of gear to purchase from him, including Exotic and Legendary-class weapons and armor.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in The Watcher’s Grave. For his weapon, Xur is offering DARCI. Hunters can pick up the Young Ahamkara’s Spine gauntlets; Titans can grab ACD/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets; and Warlocks can buy the Apotheosis Veil helmet.

Xur’s location on Nessus: Head to Nessus and use the Watcher’s Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

DARCI – 29 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara’s Spine – 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil – 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man’s Tale – 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – Free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 Legendary Shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Armor:

Young Ahamkara’s Spine (Exotic Hunter gauntlets):

Increase Tripmine grenades’ blast radius and duration. Scored kills with Tripmine grenades grant bonus energy.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence (Exotic Titan gauntlets):

Build up explosive energy with melee attacks. Unleash that power in one destructive attack when struck.

Apotheosis Veil (Exotic Warlock helmet):

Refills all abilities’ energy pools and regenerates health when Super is activated.

Exotic Weapons:

DARCI (Exotic sniper rifle):

Provides critical information on enemies. Increased precision damage.

Hawkmoon (Exotic hand cannon):

Moving Target perk for PvP.

Dead Man’s Tale (Exotic scout rifle):

Fourth Time’s the Charm perk for mowing down red-bar enemies in PvE.

Xur also offers the Xenology quest every week, which requires you to complete 21 Vanguard Ops or win Crucible and Gambit matches to earn an Exotic Cipher. These can be used to buy old Exotics from Master Rahool. The cap on Exotic Ciphers has increased to hold up to five at a time.

Remember, Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives.