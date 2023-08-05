Xur’s Location and Inventory in Destiny 2 This Week

Xur, the mysterious vendor and Agent of the Nine, has made his appearance in Destiny 2 once again. Xur brings with him a selection of Exotic items, as well as older legendary armor pieces and weapons that may be missing from your collection.

This week, Xur can be found on Nessus, perched on the giant tree in the Watcher’s Grave. He will be available from Friday until the weekly reset.

Xur’s inventory consists of the following items:

– Merciless (Solar fusion rifle) for 29 Legendary Shards

– Shinobu’s Vow (Hunter arms) for 23 Legendary Shards

– ACD/0 Feedback Fence (Titan arms) for 23 Legendary Shards

– Crown of Tempests (Warlock helmet) for 23 Legendary Shards

– Exotic Engram for 97 Legendary Shards

– Exotic Cipher quest (free)

In addition to his regular inventory, Xur also offers random rolls of Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week since the Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen. This week, Hawkmoon is available as a Kinetic hand cannon with the Moving Target perk, and Dead Man’s Tale is available as a Kinetic scout rifle with the Subsistence perk. These weapons can be acquired for 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, an Exotic Cipher, and an Ascendant Shard.

Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons, similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. These items can be purchased for 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards each. This week, the legendary inventory includes various weapons and the Praefectus armor set.

It is worth considering purchasing Merciless, as it excels in single-target damage with its unique perks. Shinobu’s Vow provides an extra Skip Grenade charge for Hunters and is useful for Arcstrider builds. ACD/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets for Titans have received a recent buff and can be effective in Crucible matches. Crown of Tempests is a great choice for Warlocks who favor Stormcaller.

Finally, Xur offers a quest for an Exotic Cipher, which can be completed by either completing 21 Strikes or winning Crucible or Gambit matches. The Exotic Cipher allows you to purchase old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower.

Make sure to visit Xur before the weekly reset to add these items to your collection in Destiny 2.