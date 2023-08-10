Where Have All the Fitness Bands Gone?

Smartwatches have become the go-to wearable option in recent years, but it’s increasingly difficult to find simple and affordable alternatives like the fitness bands of the past.

Fitness bands, such as the Fitbit Flex, Jawbone Up, and Misfit Ray, which were popular a few years ago, don’t have many modern-day equivalents. The closest options available now are devices like the Amazfit Band 7, Fitbit Inspire 3, Garmin Vivosmart 5, and Xiaomi Mi Band 7, but they all come with screens. This lack of screenless and affordable fitness bands is disappointing because the expensive Oura Ring seems to be the only viable alternative.

Smartwatches are more popular and offer more features than fitness bands. While fitness bands have longer battery life and lower prices, they still require users to rely on their smartphones for almost everything. Smartwatches, on the other hand, can provide more utility, reduce phone dependence, and keep users connected. The increasing overlap between fitness bands and smartwatches has made the latter more appealing to consumers.

Big brands see fitness bands as less profitable investments, and smaller wearable companies like Oura and Whoop find it financially unsustainable to produce affordable alternatives. These companies often rely on subscription models to cover their expenses and continue to innovate.

In conclusion, the disappearance of fitness bands is primarily due to the rise of smartwatches, which offer more value and functionality. While fitness bands may still have a niche market, their presence is expected to decline in the coming years. Companies prioritize profitability and sustainability, leading to the dominance of smartwatches in the wearable market.