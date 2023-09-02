China’s SMIC Possibly Made the Chip for Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro

China’s top chip maker, Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp (SMIC), may have manufactured the chip for Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. While both Huawei and SMIC have not provided details, Chinese benchmarking website AnTuTu identified the central processing unit (CPU) in the Mate 60 Pro as the Kirin 9000s, designed by Huawei’s chip design unit, HiSilicon. Research company TechInsights stated that SMIC used its second-generation 7-nanometer process to produce the 5G-capable Kirin 9000s for Huawei. This is a significant development for China’s semiconductor industry and a win for Huawei’s smartphone business, despite the US sanctions that prohibit SMIC from making advanced chips for the company.

Another possibility is that Huawei has employed its own supply chain network to produce the chip. Reports suggest that Huawei has been building a secret chipmaking supply chain, utilizing existing foundries to bypass US export controls. This narrative aligns with the belief that Huawei has overcome the US restrictions after years of setbacks.

Alternatively, Huawei may have used chips from its existing inventory. Before being cut off by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) due to US sanctions, Huawei stockpiled chips from its HiSilicon unit. Some analysts speculate that the Mate 60 Pro could incorporate these older chips, possibly with modifications.

If Huawei did use its own chip inventory, it indicates that the company continues to struggle with accessing advanced chips under the US sanctions.

Sources: AnTuTu, TechInsights, Semiconductor Industry Association, Bloomberg, Washington Post