Apple’s Messages Gets a New Expandable Menu for iMessage Apps in iOS 17

Apple has introduced a significant change to its Messages app in iOS 17 with the addition of an expandable menu for iMessage apps on the iPhone. This update brings a cleaner and simpler user interface, making it easier to access and customize iMessage apps.

The new user interface for Messages includes an expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap, allowing users to display iMessage apps and giving the app a sleeker look. This arrives alongside other new features such as Messages stickers, improved search filters, and the Check In safety feature, all aimed at enhancing communication on the iPhone.

To access iMessage apps in iOS 17, users need to open the Messages app on their iPhone and tap the “+” icon located to the left of the text field. Instead of apps appearing above the keyboard, a menu will appear showing the main six native apps. Users can then swipe up or tap the “More” button to see the rest of their iMessage apps. In addition, voice messages are now located under “Audio” in the app menu.

Users also have the ability to add and customize their iMessage apps. By pressing, holding, and dragging apps, they can reorder them and prioritize their most used apps. It is worth noting that on an iPhone 14 Pro, users can fit up to 10 apps (including the “More” button) on the top screen. To add new iMessage apps, users can tap “More” and choose “Store.” However, the Store cannot be moved from the bottom section to the top section.

At the time of the fourth beta version, there appears to be no way to delete apps within Messages, but it is hoped that this feature will be added soon. For now, users will have to go to Settings > Messages > iMessage Apps to delete apps.

With its cleaner design and more accessible menu, the new iMessage app menu in iOS 17 offers an improved user experience. What do you think about this new update? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.