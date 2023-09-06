Are Vintage Gear Repairers in High Demand?

There is a growing demand for vintage gear repair, and professionals in this field are struggling to keep up with the influx of work. Mark Ziza, a specialist vintage repairer, has a backlog of up to six months due to the overwhelming number of repair requests he receives. The resurgence in the popularity of old equipment, from both young people and retirees, has contributed to this demand. People want to restore their old gear that has been sitting around for years, often for sentimental reasons.

The vintage gear repair community, predominantly consisting of older men, is facing challenges in terms of the availability of parts and the necessary knowledge. Repairers have to resort to trial and error and even use replica parts made with 3-D modelling techniques. The process of acquiring and disseminating knowledge in this field is also a concern. While there are individuals and Facebook groups dedicated to vintage gear repair, there is a lack of formal training and apprenticeships to pass on this expertise to future generations.

However, there is a growing interest in vintage gear repair among younger people, including women. In fields like engineering and repair, efforts are being made to encourage more women to participate. The preservation of vintage gear is crucial not only for hobbyists but also for cultural institutions. Alysha Rose Connor, a conservator and audio/visual specialist, emphasizes the importance of analogue preservation and the need for knowledge in equipment repair in the field of conservation.

In order to address this issue, Alysha is working to capture the knowledge of experienced repairers and document their techniques for future reference. In museums and archives, there is a demand for individuals with skills in audio-visual media repair. The market is currently unable to supply enough professionals to meet this demand, presenting an opportunity for individuals interested in retraining or joining this field.

Sources: Queensland Repairer Mark Ziza, Alysha Rose Connor – Conservator, Archivist, and Audio/Visual Specialist.