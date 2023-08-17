Madden NFL 24: Early Access and Full Release Dates

Madden NFL 24 is set to be released on August 18, but Early Access is already available. This year’s edition of the popular video game franchise features realistic gameplay that mirrors actual NFL football.

While some minor glitches have been reported, EA Sports is known for fixing these issues through patches. Madden has remained a popular choice among NFL fans, despite criticism that it hasn’t been as strong or revered since obtaining exclusive rights from the NFL.

Many Madden fanatics still purchase the game annually, demonstrating its enduring popularity. If you are a Madden fan, do you recall the last edition of the game that you consistently enjoyed playing? And for those who haven’t purchased from the Madden series, what reasons do you have for not doing so?