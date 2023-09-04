Starfield: Bethesda’s Highly Anticipated Space RPG Finally Releases

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to be released this week. The space RPG, which was first announced at E3 in 2018, is the first new intellectual property developed by Bethesda in almost thirty years. Exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, Starfield takes players on an open-world adventure set within the vast expanse of the Milky Way.

In Starfield, players have the freedom to explore more than 1,000 planets, as well as numerous moons and space stations, while gaining skills and recruiting crew members along the way. Bethesda describes this game as a “next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars” where players can create any character they want and embark on an epic journey to solve humanity’s greatest mystery.

The global release date for Starfield is Wednesday, September 6. However, those who have purchased the Digital Premium, Premium Upgrade or Constellation edition have been granted early access since September 1. The file size for the game is approximately 139.84GB on PC, 100.19GB for the Standard Edition on Xbox X|S, and 117.07GB for the Premium Edition on Xbox X|S.

The Standard Edition of Starfield is priced at £69.99, while the Digital Premium Edition is available for £99.99 and includes early access, in-game bonus skins, a story expansion, a skin pack, and access to the digital artbook and original soundtrack. There is also a Premium Edition Upgrade priced at £34.99, which grants the perks of the Premium Edition but requires already owning the base game. The Constellation Edition, priced at £249.99, includes everything from the Premium Edition, along with a laser-etched game code credit stick, a Starfield Chronomark Watch, and a case.

Reviews for Starfield have been largely positive, with an average critic score of 88/100 on Metacritic. GamesRadar+ gave the game a perfect score of 100, praising its expansive open-world and endless opportunities for discovery. Forbes rated it at 95, highlighting the game’s massive scope and the ability to level up, build, and explore. VG247 gave it a score of 80, noting that while the game has its flaws, there are moments of brilliance. IGN scored it at 70, acknowledging the game’s challenges but ultimately finding its quests and combat compelling.

Sources: Metacritic, GamesRadar+, Forbes, VG247, IGN