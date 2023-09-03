Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: Release Predictions and Bonus Footage

Fans of Barbie are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film has already been a huge success, earning a worldwide total of $1.34 billion at the box office since its premiere on July 21. With such impressive numbers, it’s no surprise that Barbie is here to stay on the big screen.

In fact, there’s even more in store for Barbie fans. A special IMAX release is scheduled for September 22, which will include bonus footage that has never been seen before. This exclusive content is sure to excite audiences and entice them to see the film again on the big screen.

While the IMAX release is a treat, many fans are eagerly waiting for the DVD and Blu-ray release so that they can add Barbie to their home movie collections. According to DVD Release Dates, a source for release predictions, Barbie is expected to be available on Digital platforms in late November or early December. The exact release date for the Digital version is yet to be announced, but the DVD/Blu-ray and 4K versions are slated for release on December 31, 2023.

Typically, the Digital release comes a few weeks before the physical release, so it’s reasonable to assume that Barbie will be available on Digital/Video On Demand in early December. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s recommended to pre-order the Blu-ray copy of the film.

As more details emerge and an official release date is confirmed, we will update this post with the latest information. In the meantime, Barbie fans can look forward to the exciting bonus footage and anticipate the arrival of the movie in their own homes.

Sources:

– DVD Release Dates