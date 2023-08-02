Baldur’s Gate III Console Release: Xbox Series X/S Still Waiting

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated role-playing game, will be releasing on PC on August 3 and PlayStation 5 shortly after. However, Xbox Series X/S players will have to wait a little longer. The game’s developer, Larian Studios, has not yet announced a release date for the Xbox version and is unsure if it will be ready before the end of 2023.

For Xbox fans, the delay is disappointing. The game has been in Early Access for several years, and players are eager to explore its massive world and captivating storylines. The PS5 version will be available on September 6, taking advantage of the absence of Starfield on Sony’s “next-gen” platform.

Although Baldur’s Gate III will be available on PS5 first, it is not an exclusive. Larian has clarified that there is no timed-exclusivity agreement or favoritism involved. The delay for the Xbox version is simply due to additional development time needed, but Larian has promised to update fans on the timeline later this year.

The Xbox Series S is the main obstacle for the game’s release on Xbox. Larian mentioned technical issues with splitscreen co-op on the less powerful hardware back in February. Achieving feature parity between Series S and X is required by Microsoft, so Larian could not cut or change features to speed up the release.

The optimization challenges for the console release of Baldur’s Gate III have been complex. The game’s central hub city allows players to freely explore, and the immersive experience tracks numerous decisions. Larian’s studio head, Swen Vincke, highlighted the team’s commitment to overcoming performance barriers and mentioned that Microsoft’s engineers have been assisting. Limited resources and the scale of the game have posed significant challenges for Larian.

The release window for the Xbox Series X/S version remains uncertain. Larian hopes to release Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox by the end of 2023, but cannot provide a firm date yet. The studio will also be focused on post-launch updates for the full game. Despite the delay, Larian continues to work hard to deliver seamless co-op on the Series S and plans to provide an update by the end of the year.

Xbox owners may have to wait until 2024 for the game, but Larian’s dedication to delivering the best experience possible gives hope for a successful release on the Microsoft platform.