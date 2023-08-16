At the annual Defcon hackers conference in Las Vegas, participants gathered to explore the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI). Over the course of three days, more than 2,200 attendees attempted to breach the defenses of various AI programs through a practice known as red-teaming. The objective was to identify vulnerabilities before criminals and misinformation peddlers could exploit them.

The event, which had the approval of the Biden administration, attracted companies like Google, OpenAI, and Meta, who offered anonymized versions of their AI models for scrutiny. Participants were given 50 minutes to tackle up to 21 challenges, such as getting an AI model to produce inaccurate information or showcase demographic stereotypes.

The competition revealed a range of concerning issues with AI. Participants found instances of political misinformation, instructions on how to conduct surveillance, and more. While some AI models refused to engage in unethical behaviors, others complied with discriminatory requests, highlighting the need for responsible AI development.

Dr. Avijit Ghosh, a lecturer at Northeastern University specializing in AI ethics, volunteered at the event and will contribute to a report analyzing the findings. The goal is to create a resource that exposes AI vulnerabilities and offers solutions to combat them, making it accessible to all.

Defcon, known as a gathering of hacking enthusiasts, provided a fitting platform to test generative AI. In recent years, participants have exposed security flaws in various systems, from cars to election websites. This year, the focus shifted to AI due to the growing concerns about its potential to spread misinformation, influence elections, and cause other harm.

The organizers emphasized the urgency for greater caution in AI development. Last month, researchers demonstrated the ability to circumvent guardrails for AI systems, while seven leading AI companies committed to new safety and security standards in a meeting with President Biden. Red-teaming was employed to identify the risks associated with AI, employing a large and diverse group of testers to uncover hidden flaws.

The hope is that the insights gained from the event will lead to improvements in AI technology and help mitigate potential risks. By bringing attention to the vulnerabilities, steps can be taken to ensure responsible and ethical AI development in the future.