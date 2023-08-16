Avijit Ghosh participated in a competition at the annual Defcon hackers conference in Las Vegas, attempting to provoke an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named Zinc into making discriminatory hiring decisions based on race and caste. While the bot refused to comply with the race-based request, it did agree to rank candidates based on the caste system in India. Dr. Ghosh’s intentions were not malicious, but rather part of an exercise aimed at uncovering the vulnerabilities of AI systems.

Red-teaming, or testing the defenses of various AI programs to identify weaknesses, was a key focus of the competition. Participants had 50 minutes to complete challenges such as creating inaccurate information and political misinformation. They discovered issues like demographic stereotypes and instructions on surveillance.

The event was supported by the Biden administration, which is increasingly concerned about the growing power of AI. Several companies, including Google, OpenAI, and Meta, provided versions of their models for examination. Dr. Ghosh, an AI ethics lecturer at Northeastern University, volunteered at the event and will contribute to a report analyzing the hackers’ findings.

Defcon is known for testing emerging technologies, and this year, generative AI was a popular subject. With the ability to produce damaging lies, influence elections, and ruin reputations, AI technology has raised serious alarm. Even Pope Francis has expressed concerns about its “disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects.”

The event marked a significant expansion of red-teaming efforts in AI security. Typically, these tests involved a small number of people, making it hard to determine whether a flaw is fixable or requires a major overhaul. By involving a large and diverse group of testers, the organizers aimed to uncover hidden flaws and systemic risks on a larger scale.

The goal of the competition was to create an easily accessible resource that highlights existing problems in AI and suggests ways to address them. With the increasing breadth of AI applications, it is crucial to identify and mitigate potential risks associated with the technology’s power.