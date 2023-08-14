CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Fixing a Broken Radeon RX 6900 XT with a Drill

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Just because a graphics card is malfunctioning doesn’t mean it’s beyond repair. Sometimes, simple fixes like replacing broken capacitors or damaged memory modules won’t solve the issue. In more complex cases, such as disruptions in the path signals, a thorough diagnostic process is required.

In a video, KrixFix demonstrates his approach to fixing a faulty MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU that continued to experience problems even after initial repairs. He discovered a malfunctioning memory module and inspected the solder joints, which were surprisingly in good condition. Instead of installing a new memory module, KrixFix decided to examine all 180 solder points for potential connectivity problems between the module and the GPU.

Using a multimeter, he discovered a lack of connection at a specific pad. To rectify this, he manually drilled into the PCB and inserted a tiny 0.2 mm wire to restore the severed connection. This drilling process was followed by reballing and soldering of the GPU.

It’s important to note that direct repair on the PCB itself is not feasible due to its multiple layers. However, adding a separate wire to mend the broken connection proves to be a viable solution. KrixFix explains that encircling the entire PCB with a new wire is not recommended because it could alter the length of the memory’s signal path, potentially introducing data inconsistencies.

This unconventional repair method may not restore the damaged GPU to its original appearance, but it effectively revives its functionality. It also provides significant cost savings for the owner. This example highlights the potential for salvaging seemingly irreparable cases with the right tools and expertise. Repairing a graphics card with a drill may seem extreme, but it can be a successful solution in certain situations.

