When Can Xbox Game Pass Players Start Playing Starfield?

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has been available for early access over the weekend for those who purchased the premium edition. However, Xbox Game Pass users are eager to know when they can start playing the game. The official release date for Starfield is Wednesday, September 6.

Fortunately, Xbox Game Pass users can still join in on the early access train by purchasing the Premium Edition Upgrade. This upgrade is available for €31.49 with the Xbox Game Pass subscriber discount. Without the discount, the upgrade costs €34.99. It’s important to note that the value of the Premium Edition decreases as the early access period comes to an end. Therefore, it may be worth waiting until the official launch on September 6 to purchase the game.

Starfield will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday, September 6 at 1am BST, which is when the game officially launches worldwide. The good news is that Starfield will remain on Xbox Game Pass for as long as the service exists, as Microsoft’s first-party titles tend to stay on the platform.

For those interested in buying Ship Parts in Starfield, there are several options available. Some locations where Ship Parts can be purchased include New Atlantis, Spaceport Cydonia, Central Hub Akila City, and Neon. These locations have traders who can provide Ship Parts for 1,250 credits.

In addition to purchasing Ship Parts, players can also obtain them by engaging in space battles and looting cargo holds from destroyed enemy ships. Saving pilots at risk during pirate attacks may also yield Ship Parts as a reward.

Overall, Xbox Game Pass users can look forward to playing Starfield on September 6, and there are options available for purchasing Ship Parts within the game.

