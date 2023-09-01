WhatsApp Working on New Interface for Android App

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new interface for its Android app, focusing on the top app bar and other user interface (UI) elements. The redesign, currently available in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.18.18, features a white top bar and green UI components.

The new interface aims to improve the user experience on WhatsApp by aligning with Google’s latest Material Design 3 guidelines. The navigation bar appears to be positioned towards the bottom of the app, providing easy access to essential features.

Although the redesign is currently being tested by beta users, it is expected to be accessible in a future version of WhatsApp. The company may make further updates before the final release to ensure a seamless user experience.

WhatsApp is also rumored to be working on a redesign of its iOS version. WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp features tracker, discovered the changes in the TestFlight app using the current beta version.

In addition to the interface enhancements, WhatsApp recently introduced functionality for sending high-definition (HD) images and videos. With the 2.23.17.74 upgrade, Android users can now share videos in 720p resolution, offering improved visual quality compared to the regular 480p resolution.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction by regularly updating and improving its app. The forthcoming interface changes for both Android and iOS users demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to delivering a seamless, visually appealing experience. Sources: WABetaInfo