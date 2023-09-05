WhatsApp Testing Multi-Account Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to access two accounts from a single phone. The multi-account feature has been spotted in testing for Android phones, and it is expected that the iOS version will also be released soon.

This latest feature comes as WhatsApp continues to roll out new updates and improvements to its user base. In recent months, the app has introduced HD photo and video sharing capability, as well as a revamped Android interface with a bottom menu bar.

According to reports, more beta users on Android are now gaining access to the multi-account feature. Currently available to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 users, it is expected to be rolled out to a wider group of beta users in the coming weeks.

The multi-account feature will be particularly useful for users who have different numbers for different regions or who need separate accounts for work and personal use. Each account will have its own settings, chat history, and notifications, and users can easily switch between accounts through the settings menu.

To access the multi-account feature, users must have the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and a compatible device. They can create a new account by selecting the “Add Account” option in the settings menu, and then follow the prompts to enter the new account’s phone number.

It is anticipated that the app will soon be upgraded to the stable version with the multi-account feature. In the meantime, users can take advantage of this new functionality by downloading the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Overall, the multi-account feature offers more flexibility and convenience for WhatsApp users, allowing them to manage multiple accounts on a single device.

