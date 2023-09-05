WhatsApp Introduces Feature to Manage Video Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has released a new feature that allows users to manage their instant video messages. The feature comes as part of the latest updates for WhatsApp beta on iOS and Android, giving users more control over their messaging experience.

According to reliable source WABetaInfo, users who install the latest WhatsApp beta updates (iOS 23.18.1.70 and Android 2.23.18.21) will notice a new option in their app settings. This toggle allows users to manage instant video messages, which were previously enabled by default and could not be turned off.

This new development is significant as it caters to user preferences. Some individuals prefer using voice notes over instant video messages, and now they have the choice to disable the feature entirely. The toggle empowers users to make this decision while still being able to receive video messages if desired.

It is important for users to check this toggle, even if they do not intend to disable video messages. Some users have reported finding the feature turned off despite having used video messages in the past.

Currently, this feature is only available to select beta testers who have updated WhatsApp on Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp on iOS from the TestFlight app. However, it will gradually roll out to more users in the following days.

In addition to this video message management feature, WhatsApp is also exploring other enhancements. They are testing a multi-account feature that allows multiple accounts on the same device without the need for parallel or cloned apps. Additionally, the platform is introducing a redesigned settings interface to provide users with a more modern and streamlined experience when navigating through the app’s various options.

