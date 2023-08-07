CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats for Group Conversations

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats for Group Conversations

WhatsApp has released a beta version of a new feature called voice chats, which allows for ongoing group audio conversations. This update creates a Discord-like experience, differentiating it from traditional group calls. Users with the update will notice a waveform symbol in the upper right corner of their group chat. By pressing the icon, they can initiate a group voice chat, indicated by a microphone on the left and a red X on the right.

Unlike regular phone calls, group members receive a push notification instead of their phones ringing. They will also see a banner at the top of the chat box, informing them of the number of people currently engaged in the conversation and providing them with the option to connect.

Similar to other messages sent on WhatsApp, voice chats are protected by end-to-end encryption. Additionally, if there is no activity in the chat for an hour, it will automatically shut off. As of now, the voice chat feature appears to be available only in beta for Android users but will likely be expanded to more users in the near future.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

A Study on the Effects of Exercise on Mental Health

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Leaked Photographs Show Replica iPhone 15 Pro Max Case with New Button Arrangement

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Revolutionary Impact of IIoT on Predictive Maintenance: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Rising Significance of AI in Predicting and Managing Volcanic Ash Dispersion

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

KKR to Take Germany’s OHB Private in €1bn Deal

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur’s Gate 3: Beginner Tips for a Successful Journey

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments