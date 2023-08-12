WhatsApp to Introduce Passkey Support for Account Security

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, is working on implementing passkey support to enhance account security. While the parent company, Meta, has not made an official announcement, a hidden passkey setup menu has been discovered in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, according to WABetaInfo. The menu states that users will be able to use their fingerprint, face, or screen lock as a passkey for verification purposes.

Passkey is part of an industry-wide initiative to create a more secure authentication system. Instead of relying on traditional passwords, passkey allows users to sign in using facial recognition or biometrics without the need for a regular passcode. The technology was developed by the FIDO Alliance in collaboration with major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Apple, for instance, has already implemented passkey support by automatically assigning passkeys to Apple ID accounts for users on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. This enables users to authenticate themselves on Apple’s websites without having to enter a password. Passkey support has also been extended to third-party apps through iOS 17.

Other platforms have followed suit as well. TikTok and the popular password manager 1Password have recently announced their support for passkeys. These initiatives aim to provide users with a more secure and convenient authentication experience.

Although WhatsApp has not provided a timeline for the introduction of passkey support, the discovery of the hidden passkey setup menu suggests that it may be available to users in the near future. This new security feature will provide WhatsApp users with an additional option to protect their accounts, adding to the existing measures such as traditional passwords and two-factor authentication.