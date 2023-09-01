WhatsApp Working on New Interface for Android with White Top App Bar

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interface for Android devices that includes a white top app bar and a green app name. The aim is to bring both the iOS and Android versions of the app in line with a similar interface and features.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.18 update revealed several enhancements to the top app bar. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the new UI will feature a white top bar instead of the current green one.

This new interface is also under development for WhatsApp on iOS, as observed in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update. This suggests that WhatsApp intends to align both versions with a similar interface and features, although the Android version will align with the Material Design 3 guidelines.

In addition to the new interface, WhatsApp is also set to release a feature that allows users to edit messages within community announcement groups. This feature will allow users to edit and modify the content of their previously sent messages within a 15-minute window from the time of sending. This is particularly useful for community announcement groups.

Currently, the ability to edit messages within community announcement groups is only available to select beta testers who have installed the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is also working on a privacy feature to protect IP addresses in calls, ensuring user privacy and security during voice calls.

Overall, these updates reflect WhatsApp’s commitment to improving user experience and aligning both iOS and Android versions of the app with a similar interface and features.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo, News18 Tech