WhatsApp Introduces Admin-Controlled Member Addition Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is rolling out a new feature that aims to enhance community administrators’ control over their groups. With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, community admins will have the ability to manage who can add members to their communities.

Traditionally, only admins have had the privilege to add new members directly. However, this new feature introduces a community setting that allows admins to choose who has this privilege. By default, only admins can add members, but they can now also select the “everyone” option to let anyone add members directly.

This feature provides community admins with more flexibility and control over their groups and community members. It offers an additional layer of control by allowing admins to regulate who can manually add new members, even without the need for a community invite link.

Initially, this feature is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates on Android through the Google Play Store. However, it is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the coming days.

Overall, this new feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the user experience for community admins and providing them with the tools they need to manage their communities effectively.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo