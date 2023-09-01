CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

New Privacy Feature Coming to WhatsApp: Email Verification

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
New Privacy Feature Coming to WhatsApp: Email Verification

According to a recent online report, WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature that will enhance user security. This feature involves email verification to protect user accounts. The function is currently being tested and is available for Android beta testers in version number 2.23.18.19.

With this new feature, users will be able to verify their WhatsApp account using their email address. Once the email address is confirmed, it will provide an additional way to access their WhatsApp account. Importantly, users’ email addresses will remain private and will not be visible to their contacts.

Although the specific details about how this feature will be implemented are limited, it is expected to be a valuable tool for user privacy and security in the future. This email verification feature is still under development and will be available in a future update of the WhatsApp application.

In addition to this privacy feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a new functionality that allows users to create groups without naming them. Previously, users were required to assign a name before conversations could commence in a group. However, this new update automatically generates names for unnamed groups based on the composition of group members. These unnamed groups can accommodate up to six participants.

This feature proves particularly useful in situations where users need to quickly establish a group without the hassle of assigning a name. It streamlines the process and allows users to initiate conversations promptly.

Overall, WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to improve user experience and enhance privacy features demonstrate their commitment to providing a secure and convenient messaging platform.

Sources:
– WABetaInfo (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Artificial Intelligence Takes Over Drone Racing: Swift AI Defeats Human World Champions

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Apple and Samsung Opt Out of Indian PLI Scheme for Laptops and PCs

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Byju’s Faces Disruptions as Employees Lose Access to CRM Systems

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Artificial Intelligence Takes Over Drone Racing: Swift AI Defeats Human World Champions

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple and Samsung Opt Out of Indian PLI Scheme for Laptops and PCs

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Byju’s Faces Disruptions as Employees Lose Access to CRM Systems

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The All-New Electric Mini Countryman: Larger, Made-in-Germany Model

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments