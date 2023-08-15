WhatsApp Beta Testing AI-Generated Stickers Feature

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has begun testing a new feature that allows users to generate stickers based on a text description. Testers in the Android WhatsApp beta program have reported the appearance of these AI-powered stickers. It is currently unknown which generative AI model WhatsApp is using for this feature, but it is known that the stickers are generated using a secure technology offered by Meta.

The functionality seems to work similarly to models like Midjoureny and OpenAI’s DALL-E, which can generate images based on text inputs. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to create personalized images that can be shared as stickers with friends or groups.

However, there are concerns regarding the content that could be generated and shared using this technology. WhatsApp has previously had to implement limits on the forwarding of viral messages due to the spread of misleading images during elections, mob attacks, and misinformation related to COVID-19. While WhatsApp allows users to report inappropriate or harmful stickers, it is unclear what additional protections are in place on the AI model side.

According to reports, stickers generated with this AI-powered feature are easily recognizable, suggesting the possibility of watermarking or some indication that they were created using generative AI models. Microsoft, for example, uses OpenAI’s DALL-E model for Bing Chat users, but clearly labels images with a Bing logo. Instagram is also said to be working on labels to identify content created with AI models.

As WhatsApp continues to test this new feature, it remains to be seen how it will address potential misuse while providing users with a creative and personalized sticker experience.