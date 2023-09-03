WhatsApp Beta Testing Multi-Account Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly testing a multi-account feature for its Android beta testers. This new feature will allow users to add an additional account on the same device directly within WhatsApp settings. The purpose of this feature is to enable users to manage their conversations from multiple accounts using a single app. It eliminates the need for different devices or parallel apps.

Alongside the multi-account feature, WhatsApp is also introducing a redesigned settings interface. This redesign aims to provide users with a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options. Additionally, the app will include a redesigned profile tab within the chat list, making it easier for users to access the settings.

The multi-account feature ensures that conversations and notifications remain separate for each account. Users will have the ability to switch between accounts on the same device seamlessly. Currently, this feature is available to beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users. This version includes a group calling feature that allows up to eight people to participate in video calls and 32 people for audio calls. The company aims to provide a familiar and efficient experience for Mac users, allowing them to easily share files by dragging and dropping them into chat and view more chat history on the large screen.

Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience and providing new features to meet the evolving needs of its users.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (source article)