WhatsApp Beta Testing Multi-Account Feature and Redesigned Settings Interface

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly testing a new multi-account feature and a redesigned settings interface for its Android app. The multi-account feature will allow users to add an additional account on the same device directly within WhatsApp Settings. This means that users will be able to manage their conversations from multiple accounts using a single app.

The redesigned settings interface aims to provide users with a more modern and seamless experience when navigating through the app’s various options. Additionally, the report mentions that the profile tab within the chat list has also been redesigned, making it easier for users to access the app’s settings.

With the multi-account feature, users can keep their conversations and notifications separate, allowing them to switch between accounts on the same device without the need for different devices or parallel apps. This feature will be especially useful for individuals who use separate WhatsApp accounts for personal and professional purposes.

According to reports, the multi-account feature and the redesigned settings interface are currently available to beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

In related news, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users. This version includes a group calling feature that supports video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The Mac application has been redesigned to provide a familiar experience for users and includes features such as file sharing through drag and drop and an expanded chat history view.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo