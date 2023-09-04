WhatsApp Introduces Multi-Account Feature and Redesigned Settings Interface

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new multi-account feature and a redesigned settings interface for beta testers on Android. This feature allows users to add an additional account on the same device directly within the WhatsApp Settings. It aims to provide users with a more convenient way to manage multiple accounts without the need for different devices or parallel apps.

The redesigned settings interface offers a more modern experience when navigating through the various options within the app. It makes it easier for users to access and modify their account settings. Additionally, the profile tab within the chat list has also received a new design, allowing users to quickly access the app’s settings.

The multi-account feature enables users to keep their conversations and notifications separate for each account. This ensures that users can switch between accounts seamlessly without any confusion or overlap. Managing conversations from multiple accounts becomes much more convenient with this new feature.

The feature is currently being tested by beta testers who have installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android. It will roll out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to this update, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application specifically designed for Mac users. This version includes a group calling feature, allowing users to connect with up to eight people on video calls and 32 people on audio calls. The app is designed to be familiar to Mac users, offering a seamless and productive experience when using WhatsApp on a larger screen.

Overall, these new updates aim to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp by introducing new features and improving the overall design and functionality of the app.

