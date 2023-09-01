WhatsApp Working on User Interface Revamp for Android, iOS Update Expected

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a user interface revamp for its Android version, according to recent reports. The new interface will feature a top bar that allows users to switch between different tabs with ease. This development has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta 2.23.18.18 version by WABetaInfo.

The revamp includes a top bar that will enable users to jump between chats, unread chats, personal contacts, and business contacts, all from one interface. The design of the new interface aligns with Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines for Android. Although the report only mentions the Android version, there are also rumors of an upcoming iOS revamp.

While the specific details of the interface revamp are still undisclosed, WhatsApp has been continuously introducing new features to enhance user experience. For instance, users can now share HD 720p videos and HD photos on the platform. WhatsApp has also made it easier to create personalized groups and edit photo captions.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp has unveiled a native app for Apple’s Mac ecosystem, allowing users to conveniently access their conversations on their desktops. Moreover, during video calls, users can now share their screens.

As WhatsApp continues to refine its user interface and introduce new features, it aims to provide a seamless and improved messaging experience for its users.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

User Interface (UI) – The visual layout of an application that allows users to interact with its features and functions.

Google’s Material Design 3 – Design guidelines developed by Google for creating visually appealing and consistent user interfaces for Android apps.