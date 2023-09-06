WhatsApp Introduces HD Photo and Video Sharing

WhatsApp has rolled out its long-awaited feature that allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos and videos. Mark Zuckerberg had previously announced this update, and now it is available globally for all WhatsApp users. The addition of HD photo and video sharing brings WhatsApp closer to its competitors, such as iMessage, which already offers similar capabilities.

To send an HD photo or video, users simply need to select the file from their camera roll. They will then see an “HD” button at the top of the screen, next to the crop tool. Tapping on this button will open a menu that allows users to choose between “Standard Quality” or “HD Quality” before sending the file.

This update is a significant improvement for WhatsApp users, as they were previously limited to sending highly compressed images that resulted in lower quality. By introducing HD photo and video sharing, WhatsApp now offers a more competitive option for users who prioritize visual quality.

In addition to HD media sharing, WhatsApp has also made other updates that enhance its business capabilities. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has released a native version of the app for macOS. This version supports video calls with up to eight participants and audio calls with up to 32 participants. Screen sharing is now available on the platform, and group chats have been improved, although specific details about the enhancements have not yet been provided.

By introducing these updates, WhatsApp aims to strengthen its position in the business sphere. With improved media quality and additional features, WhatsApp intends to offer a more comprehensive and competitive experience for its users.

