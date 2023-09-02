WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Community Admins to Control Member Additions

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature which allows community admins to manage who can add members to their communities. This feature aims to provide admins with greater control and flexibility over their groups and other community members.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, version 2.23.18.20, includes a new community setting that enables community admins to decide who can add members. By default, this ability is restricted to admins, allowing them exclusive access to the feature. However, if admins wish to provide the same opportunity for anyone to add members, they can select the “everyone” option.

This feature offers an additional layer of control for community admins. It allows them to determine who can add members directly to the community. It is important to note that anyone with a valid community invite link generated by the admin can still add members, even if the admin restricts direct additions.

The ability to control member additions is currently only accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates on Android through the Google Play Store. However, it is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the coming days.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new feature provides community admins with more control over their communities by allowing them to manage who can add members. This enhancement offers greater flexibility in maintaining the integrity and security of these communities. As community platforms continue to grow, features like these will become increasingly essential in managing and moderating online group interactions.

Sources:

– News18 Tech