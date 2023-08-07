WhatsApp Group Voice Chats Now Available for Android Beta Testers

WhatsApp has introduced a new voice chat feature for Android beta testers. The latest beta version of WhatsApp, 2.23.16.19, allows groups of up to 32 people to connect through voice chats, similar to other platforms like Telegram, Discord, Slack, and Meta’s Messenger.

If you have the updated beta version, you will see a waveform icon within group chats. However, this feature will only be available if the WhatsApp account has enabled it and is compatible with the group. By tapping the button, you can launch the voice chat with its own interface. Up to 32 people can join the conversation and start talking without everyone’s phone ringing.

Unlike group calls, the voice chats in WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default, ensuring security and privacy for users. When all participants leave the chat, the session remains active but will automatically end after an hour.

While WhatsApp is not the first messaging app to introduce voice chat features (Telegram has had this feature since 2020), it has the advantage of being one of the most widely used chat apps globally, with over 2 billion users.

According to WABetaInfo, the new voice chat feature may also roll out to non-beta installations in the future. WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its platform to meet the evolving needs of its vast user base.