WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing for Video Calls

WhatsApp has introduced screen sharing as its latest feature to enhance the video calling experience on its platform. This move puts WhatsApp in direct competition with traditional video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, and Zoom, as well as Apple’s FaceTime.

The new feature allows users to share documents, photos, and even their shopping carts with contacts during video calls. It was first released to some beta testers on Android in May, and can be accessed by tapping or clicking the ‘Share’ icon. Users have the option to share a specific app or their entire screen, similar to how screen sharing works on other video conferencing platforms.

WhatsApp has stated that the screen sharing feature is being rolled out in a phased manner on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop. Users may not see the feature immediately, but it should become available soon.

In addition to screen sharing, WhatsApp has also introduced video calling support in Landscape mode. This provides a wider and more immersive viewing experience compared to the existing Portrait mode. The Landscape mode can also be useful when using screen sharing on the platform.

WhatsApp has been offering video calling for over six years, but is continuously improving the service to stay competitive. In recent updates, WhatsApp introduced picture-in-picture support for video calls on iOS and the option to share short video messages in chats. Video communication has become increasingly important for users, and WhatsApp is adapting to meet their needs.

Screen sharing has become a crucial feature for video conferencing apps, including those aimed at consumers. Apple introduced SharePlay for FaceTime in 2021, allowing iOS users to share their screens. WhatsApp’s extension of this feature to Android, iOS, and desktop users takes it a step further.