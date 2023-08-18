CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

WhatsApp Update Allows High Resolution Photo Sharing on iPhone and Android

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
WhatsApp Update Allows High Resolution Photo Sharing on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp has released an update that addresses the low-quality image sharing limitation on its messaging platform. Previously, photos sent through WhatsApp would automatically be compressed and the resolution reduced to save storage space and ensure fast image-sharing over low bandwidth data connections.

With the new update, iPhone and Android users can now send photos in high resolution, also known as “HD quality.” This means that the resolution of the images can now be up to 3024 x 4032, significantly improving the image quality. The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg via a Facebook post.

The latest version of the app, 23.16.0, includes a new “HD” button at the top of the photo sharing screen. By tapping this button, users can switch from the default Standard Quality to HD Quality. Recipients of HD photos will see a label in the corner of the image, indicating that they have received a higher quality version. It’s important to note that all high-resolution images sent through WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption.

If a user has a low-bandwidth internet connection, they will still receive photos in Standard Quality. However, they will have the option to choose whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD quality where available.

The rollout of this new feature will happen globally over the next few weeks. Additionally, Meta has mentioned that the ability to send high-resolution videos on WhatsApp will be coming soon.

Overall, this update brings a significant improvement to the image-sharing experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to share photos in higher quality and preserve more detail in their images.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer Released

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Apple Watch Bands Can Be Contaminated with Dangerous Bacteria, Study Finds

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Sega Reveals Second Trailer for Yakuza Game: The Man Who Erased His Name

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

How Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices are Changing the Face of Telemedicine

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
AI

The Trick that Transforms the Ryzen 5 4600G into a 16GB Graphics Card for AI Applications

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer Released

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ancient Cauldrons Provide Insight into Bronze Age Diet

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments