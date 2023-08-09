CityLife

WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing Feature in Video Calls

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp, is positioning itself as a competitor to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype by adding screen sharing capabilities during video calls. The new feature, announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is now out of beta and will be gradually rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp users who have access to this feature can easily share their screen during a video call. To do so, they simply start a video call with one or more participants and click on the new Share icon. They can then choose to share a specific application or their entire screen. The shared screen will appear in landscape view for all participants, while their video icons remain visible on the right side of the screen.

In recent months, Meta has been focused on enhancing the functionality of WhatsApp by introducing various new features. These additions include instant video messages, the ability to follow people and brands through channels, the option to lock intimate chats, the ability to edit sent messages, integration with Wear OS, and the ability to use WhatsApp on multiple phones while seamlessly transferring messages to a new device.

With the introduction of screen sharing, WhatsApp aims to compete with other popular messaging and video conferencing platforms by providing a comprehensive experience for its users. As the feature continues to roll out, WhatsApp users will have yet another tool to enhance their communication and collaboration with others.

