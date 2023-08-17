WhatsApp Testing AI-Generated Sticker Feature

WhatsApp is testing a new AI-generated sticker feature that allows users to create personalized stickers based on a brief description. This feature is currently being tested by some WhatsApp beta users.

The latest WhatsApp beta version, v2.23.17.14 for Android phones, introduces this new AI feature. If the feature is available in your region, you will notice a new panel in the stickers section informing you about the WhatsApp AI sticker feature. Within this panel, you will find a ‘Create’ button. Pressing this button will prompt you to enter a description. WhatsApp will then generate AI stickers based on your description, attempting to closely match what you have described.

Once you have found the sticker that suits your needs, simply tap on it, and it will be sent to the ongoing conversation. Details about the specific generative AI model used by WhatsApp for this feature are currently unavailable. All stickers are generated on secure Meta servers.

It is worth noting that the recipient of these AI stickers can easily identify whether a sticker was AI-generated, although it is unclear whether there will be a visual indication or notice. The feature is currently being rolled out to a limited number of beta users and will be made available to more users in the coming days.