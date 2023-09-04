WhatsApp Introduces Toggle for Instant Video Messaging Feature

WhatsApp has added a new toggle for its instant video messaging feature, giving users more control over its usage. The messaging platform introduced the ability to record and send real-time video messages last month, allowing users to send short videos of up to 60 seconds. Initially, the feature was enabled by default in the app’s settings. However, the latest WhatsApp beta updates for Android and iOS have included a new toggle in the app’s settings that allows users to manually enable or disable the feature.

According to WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, the new toggle is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.18.1.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 updates. By going to the app’s settings, users can switch to sending voice messages instead of video messages. It’s worth noting that even with the feature turned off, users will still be able to receive video messages. Many users have already spotted this feature being turned off, so those who want to send instant video messages are advised to check their WhatsApp settings.

To access this new feature, users can download the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android from the Google Play Store and for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is expected that the feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

The instant messaging app also allows users to record short videos and send them as messages. The videos are end-to-end encrypted and play without sound by default. To enable the sound for the video message, recipients must tap on the video again. WhatsApp already offers the option to send images or pre-recorded videos as media attachments in texts.

Sources: WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo