USB-C vs. Thunderbolt: What’s the Difference?

USB-C and Thunderbolt are often confused as the same technology due to their similar ports and cables, but they have distinct differences. While USB-C is a versatile and widely adopted port, Thunderbolt offers superior data transfer speeds and display capabilities. Understanding these differences is crucial, especially with the news that the upcoming iPhone 15 might feature a Thunderbolt port.

USB-C and Thunderbolt both use the same physical connectors, allowing USB-C cables to be used with Thunderbolt ports. However, to achieve the full data transfer benefits of Thunderbolt, a Thunderbolt-certified cable is required. Thunderbolt, developed by Intel in collaboration with Apple, boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps—twice that of standard USB-C 3. Thunderbolt also supports projecting to an 8K display or two 4K displays, while USB-C 3 is limited to two 4K monitors. The next generation, USB-C 4, is expected to catch up with support for 8K and 16K displays, as well as similar data transfer speeds.

When it comes to charging speeds, USB-C and Thunderbolt both adhere to Power Delivery standards. This means that charging speeds are capped at the maximum wattage allowed by Power Delivery, which is currently around 100W for most consumer electronics. However, Thunderbolt’s potential for higher wattages up to 240W is dependent on the availability of suitable cables.

The real advantage of Thunderbolt lies in its ability to significantly accelerate data transfer rates. While USB-C cables with the USB-C plug can transfer data at speeds of 10Gbps, Thunderbolt can achieve speeds that are 100 times faster. This feature makes Thunderbolt particularly attractive to professionals who rely on fast data transfers, such as photographers and power users.

Identifying whether a port or cable is USB-C or Thunderbolt can sometimes be tricky. Most Thunderbolt-compliant devices will have a Thunderbolt symbol, often accompanied by a numerical indicator for the generation of Thunderbolt it supports. However, this rule is not always consistent, as some devices like the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and recent iPad Pro feature Thunderbolt 4 ports without explicit symbols. Checking the device’s technical specifications online is a reliable way to determine if it supports Thunderbolt.

Ultimately, the distinction between USB-C and Thunderbolt lies in their data transfer speeds and display capabilities. While USB-C is versatile and widely supported, Thunderbolt offers lightning-fast data transfers and enhanced display capabilities. The inclusion of Thunderbolt in the rumored iPhone 15 is expected to significantly improve data transfer speeds, particularly for users working with large files.

Sources:

– Intel

– Thunderbolt Technologies/Intel