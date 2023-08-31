CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

What’s New in Digital Equity: NDIA Toolkit Empowers Individuals to Support ACP

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
In the ever-evolving world of digital equity, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) has released a groundbreaking toolkit aimed at helping individuals support the concept of Accessible and Affordable Connected Platforms (ACP). This toolkit provides valuable resources and guidance for individuals who want to make a difference in promoting digital equity.

The NDIA toolkit covers various aspects of digital equity, emphasizing the importance of accessible and affordable internet access for all. It provides practical information on implementing ACP, including strategies for advocating for policies that support digital inclusion, educating stakeholders about the benefits of ACP, and collaborating with community organizations and service providers.

Access to broadband is a crucial aspect of digital equity, and recent developments highlight the ongoing efforts to address this issue. AT&T has announced the opening of a center in Miami dedicated to supporting digital equity. This center will provide resources and support to enhance broadband access and digital skills training in the community.

Furthermore, Kansas has become the latest state to submit its five-year broadband action plan to the federal government. This plan outlines the state’s commitment to expanding broadband infrastructure and ensuring internet access reaches all residents, particularly those in underserved and rural areas.

The NDIA toolkit and these recent developments reflect the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote digital equity. By empowering individuals with the necessary resources and knowledge, we can work towards creating a society where everyone has equal opportunities to access and utilize digital platforms.

Definitions:
– Digital equity: The concept that all individuals have access to and can effectively use digital technologies and resources to participate in educational, economic, and societal activities.
– Accessible and Affordable Connected Platforms (ACP): A framework that emphasizes the importance of accessible and affordable internet access for all individuals, promoting digital equity.

Sources:
– NDIA toolkit: National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA)
– AT&T center in Miami: AT&T press release
– Kansas broadband action plan: Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

