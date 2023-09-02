Cyberpunk 2077: What’s Included in the 2.0 Update and the Phantom Liberty DLC?

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its troubled launch, and now players are eagerly anticipating the game’s version 2.0 update and the release of the paid expansion, Phantom Liberty. But what exactly do these updates include?

The 2.0 update will bring several free features to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S players. This update focuses on systemic and quality-of-life changes, such as redesigned skill trees, perks, and a complete overhaul of the cyberware system. The skill trees will allow players to craft a more defined playstyle for their character, offering new ways to approach combat and gameplay. However, the new “Relic” skill tree will only be available in the paid Phantom Liberty DLC.

The revamped cyberware system introduces a new capacity system, allowing players to augment their character’s abilities in more powerful ways. However, caution must be taken, as using these enhancements recklessly may come with drawbacks. Additionally, vehicle combat and car chases have been added to the open world, providing players with more dynamic gameplay opportunities while driving around Night City.

Combat AI has also been improved, making enemies smarter and deadlier. They will now take cover more effectively and utilize new melee attacks, creating more challenging encounters. The police system has undergone changes as well, with more severe punishments for criminal activities. Depending on the severity of your crimes, cops will employ heavier artillery to subdue you, and reaching the maximum “Heat” level will trigger a difficult encounter with the MaxTac miniboss.

The 2.0 update also includes improvements to the user interface and user experience, making it more readable and streamlined. Changes have been made to the loot, items, and crafting systems, adding new equipment and allowing players to create their own weapons and clothing. Finally, new radio stations, including the Community Radio Station Growl FM, have been added for players to enjoy while driving through Night City.

The paid Phantom Liberty DLC offers additional content and features for players to explore. It introduces Dogtown, a dangerous new district near Night City’s Pacifica area. This area can only be accessed by purchasing the DLC and reaching the Pacifica section of the main game.

Furthermore, the DLC includes a brand-new storyline and characters, featuring a thrilling spy thriller narrative with the involvement of actor Idris Elba.

