Whataburger Introduces First Digital Kitchen in Austin for Convenient To-Go Experience

Whataburger has announced the opening of its first-ever digital kitchen in Austin, Texas. Located at 3201 Bee Caves Road in the West Lake Hills area, this new concept is the fast-food chain’s first digital-only and cashless model. The company aims to provide customers with an exclusively to-go experience.

The digital kitchen offers customers several convenient options for ordering their favorite Whataburger items. Customers can place their orders ahead of time online or through the Whataburger app. Additionally, on-site kiosks are available for those who forget to order ahead. Once the order is placed, customers can pick it up either in the “Digital Pick-up Lane” or from exterior, weather-resistant lockers.

Unlike traditional Whataburger locations, the digital kitchen does not have a seating area, curbside pick-up, or a drive-thru. However, this new model allows for more efficient service, with a 50-person staff focused solely on preparing orders to reduce customers’ time in the drive-thru.

Whataburger CEO and President Ed Nelson believes that Austin is the perfect city to introduce this innovative concept, as its residents have been early adopters of digital advancements. The company aims to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the ordering process for their loyal customers.

With the opening of their first digital kitchen, Whataburger is embracing the growing trend of digital ordering and providing customers with a seamless to-go experience. This new model reflects Whataburger’s commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

