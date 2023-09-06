CityLife

Whataburger Introduces New Digital Kitchen Restaurant in Austin

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Whataburger has announced the opening of a new digital kitchen restaurant in Austin, Texas. Located at 3201 Bee Caves Road, the new location aims to streamline the ordering process for customers and reduce wait times at the drive-thru.

To enhance efficiency, customers will be required to place their orders online or through the Whataburger app. Once their order is ready, they can pick it up at a designated food locker. Additionally, the restaurant will offer self-ordering kiosks for those who prefer to place their orders on-site.

While the digital kitchen is designed to provide quick and convenient service, it does not feature traditional seating options like booths or tables. Instead, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and efficient ordering and pickup experience for customers.

It is worth noting that the new digital kitchen will not accept cash payments, further emphasizing the restaurant’s commitment to a streamlined digital experience.

Whataburger expects to employ around 50 individuals at this location to maintain operations and serve customers effectively. By leveraging digital technology and innovative ordering methods, the company aims to provide a more convenient and efficient dining experience for its loyal patrons.

