Computer Scientist Analyzes What3Words Geocoding Algorithm and Raises Concerns

A computer scientist at the University of Exeter has conducted a formal analysis of the geocoding algorithm used by What3Words (W3W), a website and app that translates geographic coordinates into easily memorable combinations of words. The algorithm divides the world into a grid of three-meter squares and assigns unique three-word addresses to each square. While the app has gained popularity and has been endorsed by organizations like the Automobile Association (AA) and some emergency service groups, it has also faced criticism for potential confusion in emergency situations.

The computer scientist, Rudy Arthur, has questioned the fitness of the W3W algorithm for directing emergency services to incident locations. In his paper titled “A Critical Analysis of the What3Words Geocoding Algorithm,” Arthur highlights concerns raised by technical experts about the potential for confusion with the system. For example, confusion can arise from pluralization or depluralization of words, as well as misinterpretation of spoken words for homophone spellings.

Arthur identifies 14 distinct modes in which errors can occur when transmitting word triplets, including typos, autocorrect substitutions, regional spelling variations, and uncertainty about word boundaries. He estimates that 20-25% of addresses have more than three other addresses with which they could be confused, considering only homophones and typing errors. This raises concerns about the decipherability of miscommunicated addresses with the current system.

To address these concerns, Arthur suggests that the Ordnance Survey National Grid reference system would be more suitable for UK emergency services applications. He points out the existence of other geocoding systems, such as GeoHash, Natural Area Codes, Plus Codes, the Military Grid Reference System, and the Maidenhead Locator System, which could offer alternatives to W3W.

While What3Words has defended its system and claimed that the possibility of confusion is remote, Arthur’s analysis raises important considerations about the potential risks associated with the algorithm. Further evaluation and discussion are needed to ensure the effectiveness and accuracy of geocoding systems utilized by emergency services.

